WATCH: Fathers Should Be Granted Extended Paternity Leave, Bernard Grech Urges Amidst ‘Unprecedented’ Reforms

Fathers in Malta would be given extended paid paternity leave if the Nationalist Party was elected to government, with families at the focus of new policies, PN leader Bernard Grech said today.

Addressing an audience during an event in Għargħur, Grech said the “substantial” extension is just one of a raft of “unprecedented” reforms he and his party have been working on.

“We want men and women who are happy at their workplace, who can give their all to their employers and at the same time be assured they can spend time with their family, raising their children and being there for them,” Grech said.

Part of the PN’s proposal would see both mother and father given a portion of their leave at the same time, in the first few weeks after the baby is born, so that the father can help assist the mother during this critical time.