Watch: Fight Breaks Out Between Two Men At Tigne’ Point In Sliema

Content warning: this article includes graphic footage some might find disturbing

Footage of two men attacking each other in a popular shopping mall in Sliema has gone viral on Maltese social media.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Malta Police Force to confirm whether anyone was arrested in relation to this public fight.

In the footage, two men can be seen grabbing at each other as a child can be heard screaming loudly in the background as the pair trade blows in front of everyone. 

 

Onlookers stare as one man attempts to break them up and things seem to calm down, before one of the men returns with a broom and begins attacking the other man with it, leading to an escalation in the fight.

Eventually, some men intervene and stop the two fighting. 

Online, people started reacting to the fight, with some asking whether any security was in the area.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the police for more information on this fight. 

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

