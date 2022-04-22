Watch: Fight Breaks Out Between Two Men At Tigne’ Point In Sliema
Content warning: this article includes graphic footage some might find disturbing
Footage of two men attacking each other in a popular shopping mall in Sliema has gone viral on Maltese social media.
Lovin Malta has reached out to the Malta Police Force to confirm whether anyone was arrested in relation to this public fight.
In the footage, two men can be seen grabbing at each other as a child can be heard screaming loudly in the background as the pair trade blows in front of everyone.
Onlookers stare as one man attempts to break them up and things seem to calm down, before one of the men returns with a broom and begins attacking the other man with it, leading to an escalation in the fight.
Eventually, some men intervene and stop the two fighting.
Online, people started reacting to the fight, with some asking whether any security was in the area.
