WATCH: Driver Assaults Gozo Ferry Worker At Mġarr Harbour As Police Investigate

Police are investigating a fight that broke out between a driver and a Gozo ferry worker at Mġarr Harbour earlier today.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a ferry worker speaking to a driver through the window as he’s about to board the ferry.

The driver proceeds to start driving his car up the ferry ramp as the worker follows him, but he quickly changes his mind and gets out of the vehicle.

Without a second’s hesitation, he starts physically assaulting the ferry worker, tossing him to the floor and yelling in his face.

Two other men quickly intervene, separating the two men, as the driver gets back in his car and waves a paper out of the window.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that both men have been identified and that they’re speaking to the people involved in the fight.

