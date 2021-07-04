WATCH: Fight Erupts Near Car In St Julian’s As Revellers Hit The Streets
A number of youths were caught on film in a fight outside of a vehicle in St Julian’s.
In a video originally uploaded by Luvanor Oliver, at least five individuals can be seen punching and kicking each other as a couple of them are thrown against a nearby car.
Some of them can be heard to be shouting in Spanish, and most of them are not wearing a mask.
“Welcome to summer,” Oliver sarcastically said alongside the video.
The fight occurred in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julian’s.
COVID-19 mitigation measures still in place mean that clubs in nearby Paceville need to close at 2am.
Videos and images over the last few weeks show that people have been more than happy to go out, sometimes maskless, as the summer heat kicks and and COVID-19 numbers dropped below 50.
However, since then, numbers have been steadily creeping up, with active cases on the island no reaching 68 once again.
Have you noticed more fights in Malta this year?