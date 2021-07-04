WATCH: Fight Erupts Near Car In St Julian’s As Revellers Hit The Streets

A number of youths were caught on film in a fight outside of a vehicle in St Julian’s.

In a video originally uploaded by Luvanor Oliver, at least five individuals can be seen punching and kicking each other as a couple of them are thrown against a nearby car.

Some of them can be heard to be shouting in Spanish, and most of them are not wearing a mask.

“Welcome to summer,” Oliver sarcastically said alongside the video.

The fight occurred in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julian’s.