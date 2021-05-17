WATCH: Financial Crimes Head Alexandra Mamo To Become First Female Deputy Police Commissioner 

Mamo moved into her current role shortly after Angelo Gafa was appointed Commissioner back in June 2020.

The minister confirmed that Mamo had been appointed, adding that this had happened after a public call was issued for the role to be filled.

Camilleri was replying to a Parliamentary Question by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who asked specifically whether it was the case that Mamo had been appointed.

The head of the police’s Financial Crimes Investigations Department Alexandra Mamo is set to be promoted to deputy Commissioner, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has told Parliament.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether Mamo will be replaced.

She replaced Ian Abdilla, whose running of the unit was called into question on a number of occasions, particularly due to the lack of progress made in a number of financial crime investigations stemming from the Panama Papers.

Since her appointment, considerable progress has been made, with a number of individuals, including former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, having been charged in court with corruption and money laundering.

Speaking to Lovin Malta last November, Mamo said of her new role that it was an uphill struggle.

“It feels as though I’m steering a ship through a tsunami. I can see the land ahead, and I want us to get there,” Mamo had said.

It would appear that Mamo’s efforts have paid off, at least in part, with it looking likely that Malta has passed a follow-up assessment of its anti-money laundering framework by Moneyval.

