Watch: First Look At Explosive Birgu Battle Scene From Ridley Scott’s New Film Napoleon
The first glimpse of what Ridley Scott’s new epic film shot in Malta looks like has been released.
In footage sent to Lovin Malta from St Angelo in Birgu, the film crew can be heard yelling “Action!” before the scene begins in earnest.
Explosions occur as actors and extras wearing what appears to be French military garb run across the set, which is right near the Birgu sea.
The exciting clip shows the tone and atmosphere of the upcoming film, which is set to be a blockbuster. It was filmed Friday evening.
The island is in full-on Ridley Scott mode as various signs of the major production on the island are being spotted.
A French galleon that is part of the feature was spotted just off the coast near Smart City in Kalkara.
And Malta’s Silent City Mdina was transformed into Paris for the film, with French flags and new store signs adorning Mdina’s walkways to recreate the correct scenery.
Napoleon is an upcoming epic historical drama film directed and produced by Ridley Scott and written by David Scarpa.
It stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and depicts the French leader’s rise to power. The film is scheduled to be released by Apple TV+.
