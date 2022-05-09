Watch: First Look At Explosive Birgu Battle Scene From Ridley Scott’s New Film Napoleon

The first glimpse of what Ridley Scott’s new epic film shot in Malta looks like has been released.

In footage sent to Lovin Malta from St Angelo in Birgu, the film crew can be heard yelling “Action!” before the scene begins in earnest.

Explosions occur as actors and extras wearing what appears to be French military garb run across the set, which is right near the Birgu sea.

The exciting clip shows the tone and atmosphere of the upcoming film, which is set to be a blockbuster. It was filmed Friday evening.