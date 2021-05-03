WATCH: Flames Engulf Car In Gżira, Sending Plumes Of Black Smoke Into The Air

A car caught on fire in Gżira earlier today, sending black plumes of smoke and debris into the air.

The incident happened at around 10:40 am on Triq Carlo Manche in Gżira with video footage showing the extent of the damage caused.

According to police information, the fire was put out by the Civil Protection Department and no one was hurt.

However, the scene was one of distress with an eyewitness describing the situation as such:

“The owners were in the street very overwhelmed. Projectiles kept exploding off the car and a few people ran out from the door right behind the blaze. Very distressing,” an anonymous source told Lovin Malta.

