WATCH: Flooding Galleries At MUŻA Create Eye-Watering Scene For Visitors At Malta’s Art Museum 

Some visitors at Malta’s fine arts museum MUŻA were treated to an eye-watering scene with rainwater flooding through the walls of galleries housing local and international masterpieces.

The video, which was sent to Lovin Malta, was taken on Thursday 25th November, the day Malta was struck by a major storm that saw tonnes of rainfall descend on the islands in a matter of hours.

A couple of tourists visiting the country thought it would be the perfect opportunity to check out the recently-established MUŻA but found that galleries, some of which house masterpieces on loan from an international private collection, were flooding.

It’s as yet unclear whether there was any damage to the paintings. However, it does raise questions over how such a new build can flood so radically.

MUŻA opened on 10th November 2018 and houses a major part of the national collection of Malta.