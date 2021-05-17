WATCH: Footloose Fun Bar Opens Its Doors For Refurbishment Ahead Of Summer Reopening
One of Paceville’s most popular watering holes is getting a major facelift ahead of reopening in around a month.
Footloose Fun Bar, a favourite among revellers in the party town for multiple generations, shared a video of the work currently being undertaken in the Paceville stalwart.
Bars and każini are set to reopen on 7th June, and will be allowed to open until midnight. Guests will be able to listen to music while seated in their personal groups, and the bar will be operating under strict COVID-19 rules, the club’s management told Lovin Malta ahead of the reopening.
@lovinmaltaofficial
Say goodbye to the bar from your youth and hello to Footloose 2.0 👀 #fyp #malta #fypmalta #lovinmalta #footloose #paceville #club #bar #refurbishment
The venue is currently being totally cleaned out and refurbished, with the main area set to expand to a larger size than it was before COVID-19. Footloose, which was busy pretty much every summer for decades now, has remained unchanged for years.
The decades-old club is a mainstay in the area, popular with both local youths as well as foreigners visiting the island to learn English or enjoy the sea and sun.
Though Paceville is rapidly changing, with less clubs and bars there than ever as new restaurants fill in the empty venues, the town still hopes to re-emerge as the go-to place for people looking for a good night out once the pandemic eventually passes.
Tag someone who needs to see this