WATCH: Footloose Fun Bar Opens Its Doors For Refurbishment Ahead Of Summer Reopening

One of Paceville’s most popular watering holes is getting a major facelift ahead of reopening in around a month.

Footloose Fun Bar, a favourite among revellers in the party town for multiple generations, shared a video of the work currently being undertaken in the Paceville stalwart.

Bars and każini are set to reopen on 7th June, and will be allowed to open until midnight. Guests will be able to listen to music while seated in their personal groups, and the bar will be operating under strict COVID-19 rules, the club’s management told Lovin Malta ahead of the reopening.