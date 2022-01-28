WATCH: Former Minister Informed Criminals Of Villa’s Expensive Paintings, Jason Azzopardi Alleges

“A minister visited a villa with lovely paintings and then informed criminals so they could rob it,” he said.

Azzopardi made this allegation in a parliamentary speech last night in which he explained why the PN has proposed criminalising the membership of “mafia-like associations”.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Azzopardi confirmed he was referring to someone who was appointed minister after PL was elected to government in 2013 but who is no longer in Cabinet.

This was one of several examples Azzopardi gave in his speech about how “the mafia had entered Castille after 2013”.

Other examples include how Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a phantom job after visiting Castille, how a draft version of Theuma’s pardon was leaked to suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech, and how the three suspected hitmen had inside knowledge that they were about to be raided.

Citing Theuma’s court testimony, Azzopardi said that Fenech had told him to put the murder on hold pending the outcome of the 2017 general election and that Fenech had told Theuma on election day to guard the home of then OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

“Those who don’t want to vote to turn certain acts into crimes had carried or are carrying out these acts themselves,” the PN MP said. “Let’s discuss the details of the bills but not the principle behind them.”

The PN’s far-reaching bills, which was written following recommendations by a public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, looked to limit government powers during elections and address a myriad of issues including procuring political influence, obstruction of justice, omission of duty by public officers, unexplained wealth orders, and mafia association and organised crime.

However, it was shot down by the government in Parliament yesterday, with all PL MPs voting against it.

