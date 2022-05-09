Watch: Former MP Leads Mġarr Residents Against Proposed Solar Farm As Developer Files Appeal

Former Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo gathered Mġarr residents and farmers to protest against a solar farm that has been proposed on a large swathe of agricultural land in the northern town.

“A few days before the election, the Planning Authority refused the application, and the applicants appealed as is their right,” Vassallo said. “However, in the name of families, farmers and residents and everyone who cares about the environment, the same reason this project was rejected is the same reason the appeal should also be rejected.”

Insisting that the land should remain as it is, Vassallo expressed his concern that approval of this solar farm could open the floodgates for development in the area near the hamlet of Żebbiegħ.