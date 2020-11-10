WATCH: Four Months On And Raw Sewage Is Still Being Pumped Into A Mellieħa Natura 2000 Zone

Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef took to Facebook to denounce this act.

Raw sewage is still being released into the sea at the Ras il-Qammieħ area in Mellieħa, despite the fact the local councillors flagged this issue to the Water Services Corporation way back in August.

“The sewage plant at Ras il-Qammieħ was built back in 2007 in a bid to cater for 30,000 people in the north part of Malta,” Micallef told Lovin Malta.

“Nowadays, Mellieħa alone hosts more than 11,000 people, so when you put St Paul’s Bay, Buġibba, and Qawra into the mix, the population goes well beyond 30,000 people.”

With winter fast approaching, Micallef expressed concern at how both the Qammieħ sewage plant and the country’s infrastructure as a whole will cope.

“Someone needs to wake up and realise that this increasing demand needs to be catered for. There needs to be some concrete plans in place and a proper way forward,” Micallef continued.

“Let’s be honest – is a project that was built 13 years ago still viable nowadays?”

When this issue was previously flagged, the Water Services Corporation noted that it will be upgrading its sewage plants, and is in the final stages of upgrading the treatment plant in Sant’Antnin.

The Water Services Corporation is yet to release a statement about this.

