WATCH: From Lawyer To Artist At 25, Maltese Illustrator’s Brutally Honest TikTok Leads To People Opening Up On Life Choices
A Maltese illustrator’s honest video about choosing a career over her passion has gone viral – and led to hundreds of others to open up about their own experiences.
@nicsdebono’s TikTok has garnered over 580,000 views within days of sharing her story talking about the struggle of “ignoring my passion for art and design to go to law school”. Her video resonated with thousands, with many relating to the story.
Nicole Sciberras Debono explained how she had ignored her passion for art and design and went to law school. However, her passion for art remained, leading to a growing unhappiness, and she decided to take the plunge and switch up her life.
She shared her video with the caption: “queen of changing career paths at 25”.
@nicsdebonoqueen of changing career paths at 25 👩🏼🎨♬ bringing the era back yall – chuuyas gf
Her video resonated with many 20- and 30-somethings.
“We are ignoring our passion to be able to pay bills,” said one netizen.
“I feel this,” said another. “I’m studying economics at university but I want to be a fashion designer.”
Reacting to the hundreds of commentators, Debono said:
“I just want to shed some light on everybody who looks down on ‘unconventional’ career paths. I feel that previous generations have fed us this notion and I hope that this may spark others to question whether a career change in the arts or whatever passion they have is possible. If there is anything that the pandemic taught us, it is that life is too short to be unhappy. Might as well put in the hard work to build a career out of a passion that makes you truly happy.”
Debono is now focusing on her artwork, which has a very modern and eye-catching style. Check out some of her pieces below and then head to her website to show the Maltese artist some support and check out some of her other work.
