WATCH: From Lawyer To Artist At 25, Maltese Illustrator’s Brutally Honest TikTok Leads To People Opening Up On Life Choices

A Maltese illustrator’s honest video about choosing a career over her passion has gone viral – and led to hundreds of others to open up about their own experiences.

@nicsdebono’s TikTok has garnered over 580,000 views within days of sharing her story talking about the struggle of “ignoring my passion for art and design to go to law school”. Her video resonated with thousands, with many relating to the story.

Nicole Sciberras Debono explained how she had ignored her passion for art and design and went to law school. However, her passion for art remained, leading to a growing unhappiness, and she decided to take the plunge and switch up her life.

She shared her video with the caption: “queen of changing career paths at 25”.