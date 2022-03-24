Watch: From ‘Viva Labour’ To ‘PN’s Going To Win’, Here’s What Voters Said Before Election Day

Malta’s 2022 election season is coming to an end, with voters set to take to the booths on Saturday.

In the last week of the campaign, both the Labour Party and Nationalist Party held rallies to energise and galvanise their supporter base – and maybe attract some voters.

Though some have said the campaign season was marked by voter apathy, the hardcore appearing at rallies didn’t show it, with energy in the air amid new hopes for the future.

Lovin Malta spoke to voters at both a PL and PN rally to see what they thought of the election season, and who they thought was going to win.

PN Rally in Sliema