WATCH: Funeral Held For Late Law Student Julian Spiteri
A funeral to celebrate the life of the late 19-year-old law student Julian Spiteri was held this morning.
Held at the University of Malta’s chapel, friends and relatives of Spiteri attended to pay tribute to the memory of the young, altruistic man.
It was an intimate, sombre gathering, with attendance limited due to COVID-19. Friends and family members present described Spiteri as a promising, hardworking young man with a heart of gold.
Tributes for the late youth continue to flood social media with many recounting how Spiteri was a “gentleman” and “one of a kind”. Spiteri’s football club, Balluta Barracudas FC, joined in on an initiative to erect a plaque in his name.
The 19-year-old lost his life last Sunday after he collided with a tree along Triq Tal-Infetti, near Saqqajja Hill. The passenger, 19-year-old Matthew Tabone, was treated for grievous but not life-threatening injuries.
