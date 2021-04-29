WATCH: Gaia Cauchi Explains Departure From ClubHouse Europe And The Mental Impact Of Being A Content Creator

Gaia Cauchi has stepped away from the content house ClubHouse Europe to spend more time focusing on her music career.

Speaking on Lovin Daily, the 18-year-old explained the intensity and work that goes into being a content creator, and the impact it has on one’s mental wellbeing.

“I’m not a member of ClubHouse. Nothing bad happened, I love them endlessly but TikTok takes a lot of time out of your day,” Gaia said.

“You have to think, create and put yourself out there and let people criticise you. It leaves a big impact on your mental health”, she continued.

Gaia joined ClubHouse last year. ClubHouse is a house made up of Maltese and foreign influencers who make content for social media platforms, primarily TikTok.

The content house came under the gun recently after one of its influencers, Brazilian Joao Coronel, attended an illegal house party during Malta’s quasi-lockdown.

“I want to focus more on my music because I was giving too much time to TikTok rather than to writing my songs,” Gaia said.

The young starlet recently signed a major publishing deal with US-based company Kobalt Music x Prolific Songs and is currently in the process of putting together a five/six-song EP set to be released over the coming months.

Gaia also discussed the hardships of being a musician during the Covid-19 pandemic, a disheartening comment made by Culture Minister Jose Herrera earlier this week and the need for artists to venture overseas.

