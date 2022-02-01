Watch: Gale-Force Winds Batter Malta As Heavy Hail Joins Northwesterly Winds
A sudden uptick in the winds and an unexpected hailstorm hit Malta this morning.
Gales between Force 7 and Force 8 were recorded as roads and cars were covered in a layer of hail across the island. Some areas saw dark stormy clouds appear as the skies opened up in various localities.
The hail was so extensive in some parts of Malta that some people even made a “hailman” on their windowsill.
Other places suffered heavy rains, with water streaming in across homes and residences in Malta.
Videos from central Malta showed a downfall of hail that could easily be mistaken for snow.
But it wasn’t just central Malta, with everywhere from Mellieħa to Msida being struck.
A weather warning was announced this morning as strong West North West were predicted for the day, with Malta’s Met Office already sounding a warning on the “very strong” winds expected throughout the day.
