Watch: Garbage Truck Catches Fire In San Ġwann, Officers On Site

Officers are on site in San Ġwann to put out a fire that has taken ahold of a garbage truck.

Police told Lovin Malta that no one was injured in the blaze which occurred at around 12.30pm in Triq Santa Margherita, San Ġwann.

One man who was on scene told Lovin Malta that the truck was collecting rubbish from trash cans in the street when “a lot of smoke with a disgusting smell” started emerging from the vehicle.

 

The fire is currently being extinguished by officers.

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food.

