WATCH: Gay Men Should Marry Women And Give It A Try First, Malta’s Imam Urges

The Imam of the Paola mosque, Mohammed El Sadi, has urged gay men to marry a woman instead of indulging in their sexual temptations.

In an interview on TV show Topik, El Sadi explores everything from Muslim men being able to marry more than one woman, to opening more places of worship around Malta to gay men needing to resist their urges.

When asked by host Quinton Scerri what he would advise a gay man who wanted to practice the Islam religion, El Sadi was clear.

“This inclination is something the person should resist, and they should live according to God,” he said. “I would tell him, go get married, marry a woman.”

El Sadi said that he didn’t believe that people were born gay.

“I don’t think they were naturally born with that urge, but become that way because of the environment, from learning… from parents, from friends, from lessons, from society.”

“God cannot create you with this urge, he condemns it… these relationships are prohibited in Christianity, in Judaism, in Islam…in many religions – how can God create people like this, then condemn them? It cannot be.”

“The attraction to something unnatural exists in everyone, even straight people – this person must correct himself, and try to walk on the righteous path, God’s path, and not the devil’s path.”

“If he follows God, he will live by God’s lessons.”