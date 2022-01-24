WATCH: Gay Men Should Marry Women And Give It A Try First, Malta’s Imam Urges
The Imam of the Paola mosque, Mohammed El Sadi, has urged gay men to marry a woman instead of indulging in their sexual temptations.
In an interview on TV show Topik, El Sadi explores everything from Muslim men being able to marry more than one woman, to opening more places of worship around Malta to gay men needing to resist their urges.
When asked by host Quinton Scerri what he would advise a gay man who wanted to practice the Islam religion, El Sadi was clear.
“This inclination is something the person should resist, and they should live according to God,” he said. “I would tell him, go get married, marry a woman.”
El Sadi said that he didn’t believe that people were born gay.
“I don’t think they were naturally born with that urge, but become that way because of the environment, from learning… from parents, from friends, from lessons, from society.”
“God cannot create you with this urge, he condemns it… these relationships are prohibited in Christianity, in Judaism, in Islam…in many religions – how can God create people like this, then condemn them? It cannot be.”
“If he follows God, he will live by God’s lessons.”
El Sadi also spoke on the need for state-provided Islamic education.
“I want us to include Islamic education in government schools – we’ve already spoken to the government and worked on a curriculum, but I want the government to make a decision on this,” he said.
El Sadi said he wanted Muslim students to learn about their religion – like their Christian schoolmates.
He also called for further mosques and other holy places for the community to pray; when asked if there was a specific locality he’d desire, El Sadi said: “anywhere”.
El Sadi also reiterated the importance of women wearing appropriate clothing when out in public, as well as the importance of allowing men to marry more than one woman.
“But the woman can’t marry many men,” El Sadi clarified. “There are few women who want to marry with multiple men, they often prefer one man…”
