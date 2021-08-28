WATCH: Get Off Your Yacht And Take Action, Repubblika Tells Prime Minister One Month After Public Inquiry

“Between what the inquiry said and his friends in government and the Labour Party who were condemned by the same inquiry, Robert Abela is choosing the continuity of impunity,” Aquilina said.

Addressing a press conference outside the Prime Minister’s office, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said that while Abela had apologised to the Caruana Galizia family and vowed to implement the inquiry’s recommendations, no action had been taken in the month since the inquiry report was published.

The report from the inquiry was published one month ago, finding the Maltese state indirectly responsible for the journalist’s murder.

Civil society group Repubblika has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of abdicating responsibility placed on him by the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Aquilina dug into the Prime Minister for not expelling former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat from the Labour Party, adding that not only was this the case, but the country had seen more of Muscat than Abela over the last month.

‘In the month since the inquiry was published Joseph Muscat has appeared and spoken in public more often than the actual Prime Minister,’ Aquilina said.

Aquilina accused Abela of fearing Muscat, who he said was actively threatening the Prime Minister with his public statements.

“The Prime Minister needs to get off his yacht immediately and start doing what he said he would do a month ago,” Aquilina said.

“It is unacceptable for that an inquiry of the state finds the state to be responsible for the assassination of a journalist, and a month passes and the Prime Minister does nothing.”

Not only had Abela taken no action in relation to the inquiry, but he had also failed to act on other cases, including that of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis over the recent revelations about his relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the plot to assassinate Caruana Galizia.

“It is clear that Robert Abela has no interest in what is good for the country and is only interested in holding on to power for him and his friends in the Labour Party,” he added.

Despite the inquiry finding that Caruana Galizia had been demonised by Labour Party media in the years preceding her assassination, ONE continues to demonise those fighting for justice, including members of Repubblika, Aquilina continued.

This propaganda, he said, was putting journalists, activists and lawyers at risk. “We are holding Robert Abela personally responsible for what is happening.”

