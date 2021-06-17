WATCH: Got Milk? Chill Cat Filmed Hanging Out In Maltese Supermarket’s Dairy Section

Malta is casually entering peak summer heat, with the coming weeks set to see temperatures soaring high – but one laid-back feline may have found a way to cool down while staying close to snacks.

In a video shared by Vibe FM, the aforementioned cat can be spotted half-hidden behind the cheese section in a grocery store’s refrigerated dairy section.

“It’s getting a little too hot for this pussycat,” the radio programme said as they posted the video online.