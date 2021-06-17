WATCH: Got Milk? Chill Cat Filmed Hanging Out In Maltese Supermarket’s Dairy Section
Malta is casually entering peak summer heat, with the coming weeks set to see temperatures soaring high – but one laid-back feline may have found a way to cool down while staying close to snacks.
In a video shared by Vibe FM, the aforementioned cat can be spotted half-hidden behind the cheese section in a grocery store’s refrigerated dairy section.
“It’s getting a little too hot for this pussycat,” the radio programme said as they posted the video online.
The video, which was filmed by a tourist visiting Malta, makes it clear that no matter where you are in Malta, a cute little cat probably isn’t too far away…
As shocking as it would be to reach for the Camembert and grab a cat instead, honestly, the cat looks like he’s on a vibe and is down for a selfie – just don’t let Malta’s hygiene and health authorities know about it.
Tag someone who would love to shop at this store