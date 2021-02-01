WATCH: Gozitan Youth Opens Up About Being Gay While Being Religious On The Sister Island

A Gozitan youth who once felt like an outsider in his religious community due to his sexuality has opened up about becoming comfortable with himself – and even becoming President of a group aimed at supporting anyone who wants to come out on the sister island.

“When I was 17, I realised what my sexuality was, and I recognised that it was valid,” Eman Borg said in a new video released by St George’s Basilica.

Speaking to the religious organisation, Borg explained that when he realised he was gay at first, he didn’t feel comfortable enough to speak to any members, and began losing touch with the religious community.

“When I first came out, I realised that the communities that I was a part of, the support systems I had my whole life, weren’t there anymore,” he said. “I was an outsider in communities I had always been a part of… and it was painful. I didn’t want to have anything to do with them since I had no one to speak to.”

Soon after, Eman said he began to lose his spirituality, and learnt some hard “lessons” during this period. However, he says this time was important for him to find his own sexuality and spirituality.