WATCH: Fast Ferry Leaves Trail Of Black Smoke Along Sliema And St Julian’s After Exhaust Pipe Damage

A fast ferry was spotted leaving a trail of black exhaust along the popular Sliema and St Julian’s fronts after one ship sustained some damage.

“Today on one of our voyages to Mġarr we confirm that an ‘air exhaust manifold’ was damaged and the vessel had to return to Valletta for repairs,” a spokesperson for Virtù Ferries told Lovin Malta.

“Passengers crossed to Gozo on our other vessel promptly. The damage has since been repaired.”

@lovinmaltaofficial Virtù Ferries has confirmed the damage and said it’s since been repaired. ⛴️ #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #malta #mediterranean #sliema #balluta #gozo ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

Photos taken in and around Sliema and sent in to Lovin Malta earlier today clearly showed the long plume of black smoke trailing behind the fast ferry vessel, with residents wondering what had happened to cause such a scene.

This is not the first time that a fast ferry garnered attention for its sheer amount of exhaust.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

