WATCH: Fast Ferry Leaves Trail Of Black Smoke Along Sliema And St Julian’s After Exhaust Pipe Damage

A fast ferry was spotted leaving a trail of black exhaust along the popular Sliema and St Julian’s fronts after one ship sustained some damage.

“Today on one of our voyages to Mġarr we confirm that an ‘air exhaust manifold’ was damaged and the vessel had to return to Valletta for repairs,” a spokesperson for Virtù Ferries told Lovin Malta.

“Passengers crossed to Gozo on our other vessel promptly. The damage has since been repaired.”