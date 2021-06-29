WATCH: Grass Fire Breaks Out Near Gozo’s Ramla Bay
A fire broke out at Ramla Bay in Gozo this afternoon as Malta continues to be baked by the summer’s first heatwave.
Video footage sent to Lovin Malta shows what appears to be a grass fire spreading through the fields near the bay with the fire appearing to come uncomfortably close to the road and nearby houses.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed that a fire had been reported at roughly 2pm.
Members of the Civil Protection Department have arrived on site and have brought the blaze under control.
Readers said that the fire was still raging by 3:30pm despite the CPD’s best efforts to control the blaze.
There have been no injuries reported.
More as we get it.
