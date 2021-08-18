WATCH: Gudja Residents Also Didn’t Want Airport But Government Took A Decision, Environment Minister Says On Marsaskala Marina Plans

Given the option, all residents of localities housing essential national infrastructure like the airport and freeport would choose for it to be placed elsewhere, but ultimately it is a government’s job to decide what the country needs and to take a decision, according to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

The minister was a guest on yesterday’s episode of Lovin Daily where he discussed a number of subjects linked to his portfolio, including the recent controversy surrounding plans for the construction of a marina in Marsaskala.

The project has elicited widespread condemnation from residents and environmentalists alike with the Marsaskala local council also having voted in favour of opposing the project.

“A government needs to decide at the end of the day. There is an element of ‘not in my backyard’ too,” Farrugia said.

“Right now we’re building the new waste-to-energy plant. People live there, they don’t want it, and if there were to be a vote they would vote against it, but it has to happen somewhere.”

“I can point to the Malta freeport or the airport. Nobody in Gudja wants the airport there,” he continued, adding that a referendum among Gudja residents would surely result in a vote in favour of moving it elsewhere. “I’m not saying we should discard that vote, I’m just saying I’m not surprised by it.”