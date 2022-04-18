Watch: Half-Irked, Half-Entertained Archbishop Left Staring After Altar Incident

Malta’s Archbishop had a moment while celebrating mass over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna was celebrating the solemn Easter Saturday vigil at the Valletta Co-Cathedral; however, halfway through the ceremony, something goes awry.

After handling a large candle (blandun), Scicluna looks at his hands, before asking “what was this stained with?”

With a serious look in his eyes, he turns to the priest near him while rubbing his hands.

The priest quickly reaches into his back pocket before pulling out a white handkerchief, which Scicluna uses to clean his hands before breaking into a cheeky smile.