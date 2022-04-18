Watch: Half-Irked, Half-Entertained Archbishop Left Staring After Altar Incident
Malta’s Archbishop had a moment while celebrating mass over the Easter weekend.
On Saturday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna was celebrating the solemn Easter Saturday vigil at the Valletta Co-Cathedral; however, halfway through the ceremony, something goes awry.
After handling a large candle (blandun), Scicluna looks at his hands, before asking “what was this stained with?”
With a serious look in his eyes, he turns to the priest near him while rubbing his hands.
The priest quickly reaches into his back pocket before pulling out a white handkerchief, which Scicluna uses to clean his hands before breaking into a cheeky smile.
The light-hearted moment was captured by keen-eyed viewers, with one man who uploaded the footage saying: “they joked with the Archbishop again.”
“At first, he was going to lose it on the priest, but then afterwards he began laughing,” the man joked. “I think the sacristan did it again.”
What would you have done in his position?