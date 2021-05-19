WATCH: Handcuffed Young Maltese Women Call For Decriminalisation Of Abortion Outside Parliament

A number of Maltese youths have gathered outside Parliament to demand the decriminalisation of abortion in Malta.

The activists, who are calling for an end to laws that could send a woman to jail for up to three years if they had an abortion, said that now was the time to end the “legal oppression” of women.

“Today we gather outside of parliament in response to the stances taken by the two main political parties in Malta regarding reproductive rights. We have handcuffed ourselves to directly portray the reproductive oppression manifested by Malta’s highly restrictive laws,” they said in a statement.

They highlighted three key points:

Having an abortion does not make a person a criminal;

Women who’ve had abortions should not go to prison; and

Having an abortion is undergoing a medical procedure.