WATCH: Here’s A Reminder That Revenge Porn Is Illegal In Malta

Victim Support Malta’s video, in collaboration with marketing agency TBWA\ANG, features a fake WhatsApp message, showing one person send over a nude video of their ex. Just before the video just explicit, it cuts to a reminder that revenge porn is against the law.

A fresh, sharp-witted campaign against revenge porn has been launched in Malta by an NGO that supports victims of such sexual abuse.

The campaign comes after an X-rated video of a young Maltese woman was leaked and circulated in February. It ended up on the screen of a local restaurant to an audience of several laughing men, including football players.

While police are investigating the case, very few people are arraigned for the crime.

Between 2017 and 2020, police received 20 reports of revenge porn. However, according to figures, just two people have been found guilty of distributing leaked nude material since the law came into force in 2016.

Under Maltese law, anyone found to have shared the video is liable to a fine of up to €5,000 and up to two years imprisonment.

Lovin Malta has been publishing a multi-article series shedding light on victims’ stories of sexual harassment and abuse in the country – from rape to micro-aggressions, stalking, threats and digital abuse.

If you have suffered sexual assault, whether it was recently or not, and would like free, professional emotional support or legal assistance, get in touch with Victim Support Malta on + 356 2122 8333 or send an email to [email protected].

