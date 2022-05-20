Watch: Hitchhiker Overjoyed As He Scores A Ride On A Maltese Horse

Walking Maltese roads can lead to a number of experiences ranging from the fun to the straight up dangerous – but one man’s trek turned into gallop after he decided to speak to a passing rural worker.

TikTok user @justin.jdw2 often posts videos showing quirkier sides to Maltese life – but one of his latest videos is getting thousands of views due to its sheer random but lovable energy.

“Hi sir, can I ask you something?” Justin asks someone as a horse’s hoofbeats can be heard off-screen. “Can I join you for a bit for a ride? Yes?! Oh thank you man!