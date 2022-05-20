Watch: Hitchhiker Overjoyed As He Scores A Ride On A Maltese Horse
Walking Maltese roads can lead to a number of experiences ranging from the fun to the straight up dangerous – but one man’s trek turned into gallop after he decided to speak to a passing rural worker.
TikTok user @justin.jdw2 often posts videos showing quirkier sides to Maltese life – but one of his latest videos is getting thousands of views due to its sheer random but lovable energy.
“Hi sir, can I ask you something?” Justin asks someone as a horse’s hoofbeats can be heard off-screen. “Can I join you for a bit for a ride? Yes?! Oh thank you man!
The next shot shows him living his best Maltese life, smoking a cigarette as he casually films the horse he’s riding on.
Racking up over 10,000 views in less than 24 hours, he shared the video with the caption: “Eey Malta is crazy, I also love the kindness they give you.”
People praised the courage of the guy to just randomly ask a man going about his day in the backfields of the island for a ride – but it clearly paid of, and it looks like Justin even scored an unexpected ride for it.
Have you ever seen anything like this in Malta? Let us know in the comments below