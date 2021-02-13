WATCH: Home Affair Ministry’s New Ad On Actual Emergencies Is Highkey Fire

Maltese people overreact over every little thing that the Home Affairs Ministry has released a video reminding people of when an emergency really is an emergency.

In a new video – which wouldn’t look amiss if played in a cinema right before the latest Marvel blockbuster – a man calls Malta’s emergency number, 112, to report a major catastrophe.

“Someone’s parked in front of my drive-in – I’ve been honking for ten minutes!” the man shouts into the phone. “I’m going to be late for work!”

As the man tries to read out the number plate, an angelic voice casually utters: “this is not an emergency.”

“Emergencies are when there are serious cases, or danger,” the voice continues as the man’s arm suddenly bursts into flames and he begins freaking out.

“Now, it’s an emergency.”