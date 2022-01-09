WATCH: Horrifying Moment Cliff Collapses And Kills Seven Leisure Boating In Brazil

In a graphic video which some viewers might find disturbing, a towering piece of rock can be see detaching from the cliff and crashing onto some boats desperately trying to flee out of harm’s way.

A shocking end to the first week of 2022 saw a cliff collapse onto leisure boats in a Brazilian lake, injuring 32 and killing at least seven.

The collapse, which happened at 11am local time, happened after days of rain in the Minas Gerais state, which local fire officials said increased the cliffs’ possibility of collapses.

By the end of the horrific incident, three boats were hit, with at least nine of the 32 injured people having to be hospitalised.

Locally, some people expressed concerns that this could ever happen in certain areas in Malta, with one man mentioning the Għar Lapsi cliff area.

Have you ever seen footage like this? Let us know in the comments below