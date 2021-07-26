WATCH: Horse Stuck At The Back Of A Moving Tail Lift Truck In Malta Raises Concerns
A video of a horse crouched at the back of a tail lift truck has sparked outrage among fellow drivers and members of the public, with calls for “justice to be served” against the horse’s owner.
The video, which was sent to Lovin Malta, shows the poor horse shuffling its feet as it struggles to remain standing while the truck drives up a small hill.
According to a witness, the driver was eating while driving and braking harshly; this recklessness caused the horse to fall numerous times.
“The driver was driving more cautiously in the video as I had already signalled to him to be careful,” said the witness.
Sources who work with animal welfare said that “apart from being dangerous for the animal and probably against the law; it causes unnecessary stress and fear on the horse”.
They said that this is definitely against the country’s road laws and regulations.
Lovin Malta has reached out to Transport Malta for a comment.
