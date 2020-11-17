WATCH: ’How Many More Have To Die?’: Robert Abela Accosted By Activists In COVID-19 Protest

Prime Minister Robert Abela was confronted outside Castille by a group of Repubblika activists, who staged a protest to mark how 100 COVID-19 patients have died since the start of the pandemic.

In a symbolic action, the activists placed 100 empty chairs in Castille Square as they urged the government to impose more restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

At one point, Abela emerged from Castille and took questions about the pandemic from a NET journalist who was waiting outside.

“The pandemic is a reality worldwide and Malta has done its utmost to keep the spread until control,” the Prime Minister insisted, arguing that the measures Malta has taken has slowed down the rate of new infections.