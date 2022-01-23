WATCH: Huge Protest In Valletta Against Vaccine Entry Rules And COVID-19 Restrictions 

Protestors chanted cries of ‘freedom’, signed a petition against the vaccine rules and held up placards warning the restrictions are in breach of human rights and international law.

With several hundreds of people packing Republic Street before eventually gathering outside the Sette Giugno monument in St George’s Square, this was possibly the largest anti-COVID-19 restriction protest Malta has witnessed since the start of the pandemic.

A massive protest took place in Valletta this afternoon calling for an end to vaccine entry rules and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Loud boos were heard whenever a speaker mentioned the names of Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Although the rules were only introduced last Monday, the government has given strong signals that they could soon be reversed.

Earlier today, Abela said the time has come to transition from viewing COVID-19 as a pandemic to viewing it as an endemic, like influenza or the common cold.

“The world has learned so much about how to live with the pandemic and countries like Spain have already started discussing how to transition from a pandemic to an endemic. This is a discussion I’m looking forward to see happen in Malta as soon as possible.”

Fearne confirmed yesterday that Malta will announce its COVID-19 exit strategy next week.

The Nationalist Party has also opposed the vaccine entry rules, with Opposition Leader Bernard Grech describing them as an “inquisition against human rights”.

Do you think Malta should scrap its remaining COVID-19 restrictions?