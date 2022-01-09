WATCH: Hundreds March Down Valletta Protesting COVID-19 ‘Slavery’ Ahead Of New Vaccine Rules

Some 200 people turned out to protest against COVID-19 restrictions, including the upcoming vaccine rules on 17th January, warning it breaches their human rights.

Carrying placards and banners saying things like “a convicted person walks into a bar… an unvaccinated person cannot” and “stand up for your rights”, there were even children carrying signs saying “today a forced vaccine – what’s next for my future?”

Addressing the crowd, a number of speakers passionately spoke about their right to choose what happens with their body, calling on people to “stand up” for their bodily rights.

One speaker, who said “I am not a scientist, I am a provider of health” asked: “if this is not slavery, then what is it?” He also said the vaccine against COVID-19 is “not safe”.

He continued on, speaking of the “harmful substances” in the vaccine, saying “nobody is allowed to infringe” on their human rights.

Another speaker warned of trusting in the “devilish” politicians who were taking the nation down the “wrong path”.

Some onlookers cheered them on, even joining in the chants as they marched through Valletta.

One of the organisers, Paul Chetcuti, told Lovin Malta that he considers the rules to be a form of slavery and voiced his concern that vaccine passes will eventually be transformed into under-the-skin microchips, citing a recent development by a Swedish company.