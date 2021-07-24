WATCH: Hundreds Protest In Valletta Calling For Freedom From Lockdown Measures

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Valletta to call for freedom from restrictive measures in Malta aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The World Wide Rally For Freedom is a demonstration happening simultaneously in major cities all over the world, including London and New York.

Demonstrators gathered outside Parliament

Protestors could be seen carrying placards bearing phrases calling for the end of “lockdown measures” as well as taking aim at Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci. “Charmaine, show us the evidence,” said one sign. “No to digital certificates supporting totalitarian agencies,” said another, in reference to COVID-19 vaccine certificates that are being used for things such as travel and access to some buildings or areas. “No medical apartheid,” said a woman while wearing a yellow star.

Demonstrators gathered outside Castille

"I have the right to choose"

People could be heard chanting “No Vaccines” and “Freedom” throughout the demonstration. A number of Maltese activists shared live videos from the protest, where people marched through Valletta and passed landmarks such as St John’s Co-Cathedral, many of them maskless.

A number of protestors made some strong statements, comparing themselves to persecuted Jews in World War 2, with some wearing a yellow star, reminiscent of the stars Jews were forced to wear by Nazis.

Others said COVID-19 in its entirety was a hoax perpetuated by the media.

The protest comes as Malta’s travel situation left many people confused and even stranded, both locally and abroad, following a number of hasty decisions from the government. However, Malta’s currently in the middle of a surge in COVID-19 cases, leading some to ask whether gathering in a large group in Valletta was the right idea under the present circumstances. Nevertheless, hundreds of protestors have been left so frustrated by the current situation that they felt the need to take to the streets was clearly warranted. What do you make of today’s protest?

