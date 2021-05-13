WATCH: Hunter’s Poem Breaks Down How Hobby Has Changed In Malta Over The Years

A Maltese man has taken to social media to share a poem about the changes Malta’s hunting community have seen over the years.

The video, which was shared with the caption “a sad and very hurt hunter”, saw the man reading the handwritten poem from a sheet of paper while sitting at home.

Saying the hunting hobby was “being destroyed” in Malta, he continued to say that though the the 2015 spring hunting referendum had been won by the hunting lobby, more and more fines and restrictions meant they were, in fact, losing over time.

He went on to touch upon topics such as constantly being hunted themselves by environmentalists filming them, and that not only were they called “criminals”, but were treated as “animals” by the rest of society.