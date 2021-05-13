د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Hunter’s Poem Breaks Down How Hobby Has Changed In Malta Over The Years

A Maltese man has taken to social media to share a poem about the changes Malta’s hunting community have seen over the years.

The video, which was shared with the caption “a sad and very hurt hunter”, saw the man reading the handwritten poem from a sheet of paper while sitting at home.

Saying the hunting hobby was “being destroyed” in Malta, he continued to say that though the the 2015 spring hunting referendum had been won by the hunting lobby, more and more fines and restrictions meant they were, in fact, losing over time.

He went on to touch upon topics such as constantly being hunted themselves by environmentalists filming them, and that not only were they called “criminals”, but were treated as “animals” by the rest of society.

Kaccatur imdejjaq u mwegga hafna 😡

Posted by Antoine Camilleri Il Bagalji on Thursday, May 6, 2021

The hunter’s poem was welcomed by other hunters, who praised him for communicating the community’s frustrations in a new way. 

“Prosit, you couldn’t have said it better,” said one person. Others even added verses to his poem.

The man ended by calling for the hunting community to work together, before closing off with a “viva l-kaċċa“.

Though hunting was a common hobby throughout Malta’s history, changing values and world-views has led to more and more Maltese people condemning the pastime.

In 2021, the spring hunting season opened between 10th and 30th April. The Common Quail was the only species allowed to be hunted.

What do you think of the hunter’s poem?

