Watch: Hunting And Trapping Part Of Malta’s Culture But More Enforcement Needed, Alex Borg Says

Hunting And Trapping Part Of Malta's Culture But More Enforcement Needed, Alex Borg Says
Hunting and bird trapping are “part of our culture”, PN Spokesperson for Gozo Alex Borg has said but insisted that far more enforcement is needed to curb the many illegalities.
The issue has been under the microscope in recent weeks following the shooting of several protected birds during the spring hunting season. Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, a registered hunter and trapper, is responsible for the sector.
Lovin Malta asked Borg for his take, particularly given the large hunting and trapping communities on the island.
“A lot of my relatives are hunters and trappers, so I can understand their concerns. It is a part of our culture and it needs that support. But obviously, when it comes to illegalities we need much more enforcement,” Borg said.
Malta’s hunting seasons have long courted controversy, particularly because of the regular illegalities and weak enforcement. However, politicians have often been reluctant to take on the hunting and trapping lobby, which have thousands of members.
