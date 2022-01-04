WATCH: ‘I Don’t Feel Safe Anywhere’: 19-Year-Old Begs Robert Abela To Take Action 

A young woman begged with Prime Minister Robert Abela to take some kind of action in the wake of Paulina Dembska’s murder. “We are looking up to you and everyone in your office to do something,” she told him at a vigil in Sliema to honour the murder victim this evening. “It’s about time something changes in this country because we’re all broken-hearted, especially the young people.” “We need a voice and you are our only hope at this point, to be honest.”

“We’re all begging you here. No one’s blaming you for this. Unfortunately, these things happen everywhere but it needs to change.” “This country has never been like this. Speaking as a 19-year-old girl, I don’t feel safe anywhere and it’s hard. I’m pretty sure your children will feel that same way when they’re older.” Abela was non-committal, simply telling her that “there are things we can do”. The Prime Minister refused to comment further when approached by Lovin Malta, arguing it “wasn’t the right time”.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil, which was organised by the Women’s Rights Foundation just a short distance from the Independence Gardens, where Dembska’s body was found. During the vigil, an organiser read out a poem about the fragility of life that Dembska herself had written, as well as a message from the Polish woman’s family, urging people to appreciate life and to pray for the murder victim. Should the authorities introduce any new policies in the wake of Dembska’s murder?