WATCH: I Have No Doubt Konrad Mizzi Will Get Re-Elected On Two Districts If PL Allows Him To Contest, Repubblika President Says

Konrad Mizzi will get re-elected to Parliament on two districts if the Labour Party allows him to contest the next general election, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has predicted. “Right and wrong aren’t a popularity contest,” Aquilina said in an interview with Lovin Malta, quoting assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. “I believe that Malta’s greatest problem is this huge sense of tribalism and clientelism, a phenomenon which allows someone like Konrad Mizzi to be popular.”

“I have no doubt that if Konrad Mizzi were to contest an election, especially with the PL, he’ll easily get elected on two districts because unfortunately there’s a section of Maltese people who like corruption and want it.” “We saw this at the 2017 election, the evidence against Mizzi was out there and yet he got elected by a huge margin.” He dismissed suggestions that PL supporters may not have believed Mizzi was involved in corruption. “Many PL supporters say that corruption always exists and that this is corruption from our end… obviously I disagree with that interpretation.” Mizzi was expelled from the PL parliamentary group last year in the wake of the Montenegro wind farm scandal, with Reuters and Times of Malta reporting that Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had heavily profited off Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in the Balkan nation. Despite this humiliation, Mizzi has wholeheartedly endorsed the PL for next year’s general election.

In recent weeks, Repubblika have been pressuring the police to arrest and prosecute Mizzi for corruption-related offences, even camping outside the depot for three days and nights in stormy weather. Aquilina said he is confident this campaign has imposed “huge pressure” on Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, Financial Crimes Investigation Department head Alexandra Mamo and Prime Minister Robert Abela. “We’re doing this for the authorities to take the necessary action, just as we spent a summer pressuring the police commissioner to take action against certain untouchables,” he said. “I was told internally that this pressure is what got things moving, and I believe this is the road ahead for Repubblika in the coming months and years.” Cover Photo: Left: Robert Aquilina interviewed on Lovin Daily, Right: Robert Aquilina makes a coffee during a Repubblika camp protest outside the police depot Do you think Konrad Mizzi should be arrested?