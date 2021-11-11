WATCH: ‘I Was Scared He Would Die In My Arms’: Sean Meli Speaks Out On Heroic Rescue

Sean Meli has spoken out for the first time about his brave initiative in saving a young Chinese national from drowning in Sliema.

Interviewed by TVM, Meli said he was walking to his father’s house when he saw chaotic scenes at the coast of Qui-Si-Sana, with people looking out to the sea.

“I could see that someone was drowning and I saw a rescue boat circling around for him, and I thought they would rescue him,” Meli said. “However, then I noticed that the rescue boat couldn’t see the man, that it’s flashlight wasn’t reaching him and that it was turning away.”

It was at that moment that Meli knew his swimming skills as a former water-polo player could come in handy and so he decided to take matters into his own hands.