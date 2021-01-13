WATCH: Ian Borg Accused Of ‘Blaspheming’ On Live TV, Insists He Was Misunderstood

Transport Minister Ian Borg is being accused of ‘blaspheming’ on live ONE TV talk show ‘Pjazza’, but he insists that he was sorely misunderstood. The accusations started being made after Shadow Justice Minister Jason Azzopardi uploaded a clip of Borg allegedly blaspheming during the talk show.

The footage was accompanied by a passive-aggressive caption reading “the Minister is educated, smart, and eloquent. Listen to him…” Many took to the post’s comment section to condemn the Minister’s actions, with one commenter even highlighting the hypocrisy of having a Minister allegedly blaspheme on live TV. In light of this, and after NET News published an article accusing Borg of blasphemy, the Minister took to social media to defend himself.

“It’s ridiculous that I have to explain myself, however I said ‘ħa qalanqas, anqas, anqas,” Borg wrote. “Now if you want to say that I was blaspheming, it’s up to you. When I’m in the Holy Land I’ll pray for you like the Pharisees!” Whilst many rushed to the Minister’s defence, others weren’t entirely convinced. Needless to say, this incident prompted countless memes, with some questioning the meaning of “qalanqas”.

“A new word in the Maltese dictionary. Well done and thank you Minister,” one commenter wrote. Others were a bit more subtle…

What do you make of this?

