WATCH: Ian Borg Lobs Lemons At ‘Sore Losers’ In New App – Until He’s Told They’re Journalists
Transport Minister Ian Borg has been filmed playing as Ian Borg the chainsaw-wielding maniac in a new TikTok, as if Malta wasn’t already meta enough.
In a clip uploaded by Gadgets, Borg can be seeing trying out the Malta ChIANsaw Massacre, a new game by Ġaħan Studios available for Android, where players can live their wildest Ian Borg fantasies and live vicariously through him, throwing lemons at opponents and chopping down trees to rack up points.
“This is you,” a Gadgets representative tells him.
“I recognised myself,” Borg responds. “Now what?”
He starts playing, quickly getting to grips with throwing lemons at his enemies.
“Lemons, for all the sore losers!” he exclaims.
“So basically, there’s a sore loser and I threw a lemon at him… and then I grab this and cut the trees?” he asked.
However, his fun was cut short when the Gadgets representative informed him he was actually attacking journalists in game.
The video then gets serious, with Borg saying that he feels he is unfairly known as a tree-killer, as he has planted more trees than he removed, he argued.
Either way, he ended with a shout out to the team behind the new app.
“I’d like to thank the developer, I’m not sure who he is, Ġaħan ma nafx xiex,” Borg ended.
