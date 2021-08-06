WATCH: If It Doesn’t Make You Angry We’ve Failed: Sriep Star Hopes Film Will Start Much-Needed Debate In Malta

With the highly Maltese film Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi finally hitting the big screen tonight, Erica Muscat, one of its lead actors is hopeful it can instigate a much-needed debate about Malta, its culture and its recent political history. The film is an adaptation of the award-winning book by Alex Vella Gera, and follows father and son Richard and Noel Sammut Petri and how a 1984 attempt assassination plot on former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff weighed down on their lives in 2012. The film portrays Malta at a time that isn’t often spoken about and rarely taught in schools. As a result, most people’s impressions of it are based on stories they would have heard from relatives and friends, with very little by way of objective facts at their disposal to form an opinion.

“I’d like the film to get a conversation going,” Muscat said. “If you come out of it simply thinking ‘oh, that was a nice film’, then we’ve failed. If you come out of it wanting to kill someone – and by that, I mean angry and wanting to rectify [the situation], then we’ve done our job.” Malta, Muscat said was the victim of a great deal of miscommunication among its people, something that was surprising to her given the small size of the country. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in a mixed family, and by that I mean I was exposed to different points of view from across the board, so we did have conversations about these things,” Muscat said. School was however completely different, she said. “It was always a matter of which side you’re on. When elections came along we didn’t ever discuss it. To me that is a breakdown of democracy because being able to have a discussion and find common ground is essential.”