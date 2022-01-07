WATCH: Iklin’s New Culvert Becomes ‘Fountain’ After Bit Of Morning Rain
An Iklin resident has called out the fact that newly installed culverts in the road he lives in became waterlogged within minutes of downpour.
“This is the result of a short 15 minutes downpour after authorities spent €1.8 million building the road with a ‘state of the art’ stormwater culvert system,” the resident told Lovin Malta.
He said he felt “disgusted” by the poor design of the culverts, with residents forced to suffer as a result.
The newly installed rainwater culverts in Iklin have been problematic for both residents and motorists utilising the area.
Last year, a biker was even hurt after a car in front of him had knocked a culvert out of place, leading to him to drive through the culvert and crash.
