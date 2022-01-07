WATCH: Iklin’s New Culvert Becomes ‘Fountain’ After Bit Of Morning Rain

An Iklin resident has called out the fact that newly installed culverts in the road he lives in became waterlogged within minutes of downpour.

“This is the result of a short 15 minutes downpour after authorities spent €1.8 million building the road with a ‘state of the art’ stormwater culvert system,” the resident told Lovin Malta.

He said he felt “disgusted” by the poor design of the culverts, with residents forced to suffer as a result.