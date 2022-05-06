Watch: ‘I’m A Little Bit Under The Weather,’ Emma Muscat Says Of ‘Hoarse’ Voice One Week Away From Eurovision Semi-Finals
Malta’s 2022 Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Emma Muscat has shared an update on her voice a week away from her performance in the semi-finals.
Sharing a video filmed as she’s on a train to Milan from Turin for an event she needs to attend, Emma thanked her fans for the “lovely” messages of encouragement and support ahead of the big night next week, and gave an update on her voice’s condition.
“To be honest I’m a little bit under the weather, I’ve got a hoarse voice so my vocal game wasn’t at its best today,” Emma said aboard the train, before assuring fans that she’ll be focused on recovering before the semi-finals.
“I’m going to be resting and getting better this weekend to make sure that I’m at my top for next week’s semi-final,” she promised.
A snippet of her second dress rehearsal was released last night, with Malta reacting to the glimpse of the performance.
Many were fully open with their thoughts.
“My opinion: Weak generic entry, very Junior Eurovision. I hardly see it qualifying to the final. Great job with the styling, make up and staging (not a fan of the wheels showing behind her, odd camera angle) however the song, it is how it is,” said one person.
“She sounds breathy,” said another.
Others said Malta just needs to be patient until the big night.
“Each country performs three times. She’s tired. As long as she vocally nails the jury show and live semi-final she’ll be fine. People are dramatic every year.”
Some people wondered where the hype was for the 2022 edition.
“Is it just me? Or is there no fuss about Eurovision this year. I remember when Destiny was going. She was all over the radio. The hype and excitement was everywhere. This year it’s like I have no clue what’s going on. From Emma’s music video, to her going there. I’ve heard Aidan’s song more than Emma’s,” said one person.
Overall, while Maltese fans seemed to love Emma and her voice, there are some concerns over the final result. With the Eurovision Song Contest happening next week, it’s just a matter of days until the 2022 winner is revealed.
