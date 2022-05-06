Watch: ‘I’m A Little Bit Under The Weather,’ Emma Muscat Says Of ‘Hoarse’ Voice One Week Away From Eurovision Semi-Finals

A snippet of her second dress rehearsal was released last night, with Malta reacting to the glimpse of the performance.

Many were fully open with their thoughts.

“My opinion: Weak generic entry, very Junior Eurovision. I hardly see it qualifying to the final. Great job with the styling, make up and staging (not a fan of the wheels showing behind her, odd camera angle) however the song, it is how it is,” said one person.

“She sounds breathy,” said another.

Others said Malta just needs to be patient until the big night.

“Each country performs three times. She’s tired. As long as she vocally nails the jury show and live semi-final she’ll be fine. People are dramatic every year.”

Some people wondered where the hype was for the 2022 edition.

“Is it just me? Or is there no fuss about Eurovision this year. I remember when Destiny was going. She was all over the radio. The hype and excitement was everywhere. This year it’s like I have no clue what’s going on. From Emma’s music video, to her going there. I’ve heard Aidan’s song more than Emma’s,” said one person.

Overall, while Maltese fans seemed to love Emma and her voice, there are some concerns over the final result. With the Eurovision Song Contest happening next week, it’s just a matter of days until the 2022 winner is revealed.