WATCH: ‘I’m Defending The Twenty Million Unborn Women Killed Every Year,’ Peppi Says In Anti-Abortion Plea

One of Malta’s most outspoken presenters has shared his thoughts on the recent proposal to decriminalise abortion in Malta, saying he would continue to speak out to defence of the lives of the unborn.

In his latest Pep Talk, Peppi Azzopardi said that under the new proposal, pregnant mothers would be able to abort their pregnancy “up to an hour before giving birth”.

Holding up a doll of a small baby, Azzopardi took on some common talking points that have arisen during the debate over abortion in Malta, including putting the mother’s life at risk if the state forces her to carry out her pregnancy.

“Over the last 10 years, around 40,000 babies were born – and even though we don’t allow abortion, not a single one of these mothers died,” he said.