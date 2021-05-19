WATCH: ‘I’m Defending The Twenty Million Unborn Women Killed Every Year,’ Peppi Says In Anti-Abortion Plea
One of Malta’s most outspoken presenters has shared his thoughts on the recent proposal to decriminalise abortion in Malta, saying he would continue to speak out to defence of the lives of the unborn.
In his latest Pep Talk, Peppi Azzopardi said that under the new proposal, pregnant mothers would be able to abort their pregnancy “up to an hour before giving birth”.
Holding up a doll of a small baby, Azzopardi took on some common talking points that have arisen during the debate over abortion in Malta, including putting the mother’s life at risk if the state forces her to carry out her pregnancy.
“Over the last 10 years, around 40,000 babies were born – and even though we don’t allow abortion, not a single one of these mothers died,” he said.
Jekk trid toqtol il-baby siegħa qabel ma jitwieled, il-liġi ta' Marlene tħallik
Jekk trid toqtol il-baby siegħa qabel ma jitwieled, il-liġi ta' Marlene tħallik
Posted by Xarabank on Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Azzopardi went on to say that he didn’t agree with sending women to jail if they had an abortion, but asked viewers to look at the facts.
“The facts are that over the last 60 years, not a single women was sent to prison over abortion,” he continued.
Under Malta’s current laws, a woman could technically be sent to prison for up to three years if they have an abortion.
Azzopardi said that he would continue to defend the millions of unborn women who never had a chance to live as they had been aborted before they were born.
His strong views were praised by some, while others questioned whether what he was saying made any sense.
“It’s often that there’s a mother ready to give birth and exactly an hour before she says: ‘let me go have an abortion, turn that stretcher around, get me out of the maternity ward and take me to the abortion clinic now because I’ve only got 59 minutes left’,” said Russell Sammut.
Lovin Malta took to the streets of Valletta to ask people what their thoughts were on decriminalising abortion – watch it below.
VOX POP: Does Malta Think Abortion Should Be Decriminalised?
Is Malta ready to decriminalise abortion and stop sending women to jail for it? Lovin Malta took to the busy streets of Valletta to ask the public what they really think 🤔
Posted by Lovin Malta on Saturday, May 15, 2021
Do you agree with Peppi’s position?