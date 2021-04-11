WATCH: Immigration Issue Needs To Be Addressed ‘At Source, Not In Libya’, Bernard Grech Says

The issue of illegal immigration in Malta needs to be addressed at its source, and not at a point of departure to the island, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said today.

“Migration is an issue that has been with us, is with us and will always be with us,” Grech said, “but we have an obligation as a country to address this at source – and not in Libya, which is just where they leave from.”

“We need to see what the issues are in their home countries and, along with our partners in the European Union, we have to put them to task so we see that we can truly – and not just with words – do to address this problem,” he said. Grech said he had no doubt along with Malta’s partners in the EU, the migration problem could be finally addressed, and not just “swept under the rug”.

This comes after three boats carrying 270 migrants in the vicinity of Maltas Search and Rescue zone were taken to Lampedusa, Italy, among claims that Maltese forces were actively “hindering” the boat’s rescue and after Prime Minister Robert Abela held talks with new interim leader in Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

“I’ve always been clear: the question of immigration is something that needs to be taken seriously, we can’t view it just as some issue that we address in a populist way,” Grech said today in an interview on NET.

“We can’t just leave behind a person – children, women or men – who are in danger or at risk of dying.”