WATCH: Incessant Construction At Gozo School Makes It ‘Impossible To Teach’

Videos sent to Lovin Malta give shows why some people are complaining, with enormous jiggers digging into the grounds adjacent to classroom windows. The noise level is not the only concern with sources raising alarm over the level of dust in the educational establishment.

Incessant construction works at the Gozo College Middle School is having a major impact on teachers and students who are still struggling to come to grips with education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The construction work is taking place on both sides of the Gozo College Middle School in Rabat and focuses on the building of a new primary school and the Gozo Sports Complex.

Sources who spoke to Lovin Malta said it is becoming simply impossible to teach and is preventing their students from benefitting from a positive educational experience.

Others were also puzzled by instructions to simply close the windows to avoid dust entering the building. COVID-19 regulations in schools insist that windows and classroom doors should remain open at all times.

Lovin Malta has reached out to Education Minister Owen Bonnici for a comment.

