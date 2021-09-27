WATCH: Incredible Malta Comes Together And Raises Over €1.6 Million For Dar Bjorn 2

It was a beautiful moment – after long months of hard work and preparation, Bjorn Formosa, Maria and the entire team behind ALS Malta could finally look on in satisfaction as the public’s generosity delivered.

A total of €1,600,723 was raised during the 926 Marathon in support of raising funds for Dar Bjorn 2, a bigger and better modern 24/7 care facility for people living with neurodegenerative diseases like ALS.

The inspirational team who have been working hard to better the lives of those with ALS were joined by some of Malta’s biggest names as they urged the public to find it in their hearts to help out.

The marathon, which was streamed on all major Maltese TV channels as well as online, ended with an emotional moment where Bjorn read out the final sum collected. It’s especially powerful because Bjorn has given his all to this cause, and last night was the fruition of months and years of communicating and hard work in the public eye.