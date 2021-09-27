WATCH: Incredible Malta Comes Together And Raises Over €1.6 Million For Dar Bjorn 2
It was a beautiful moment – after long months of hard work and preparation, Bjorn Formosa, Maria and the entire team behind ALS Malta could finally look on in satisfaction as the public’s generosity delivered.
A total of €1,600,723 was raised during the 926 Marathon in support of raising funds for Dar Bjorn 2, a bigger and better modern 24/7 care facility for people living with neurodegenerative diseases like ALS.
The inspirational team who have been working hard to better the lives of those with ALS were joined by some of Malta’s biggest names as they urged the public to find it in their hearts to help out.
The marathon, which was streamed on all major Maltese TV channels as well as online, ended with an emotional moment where Bjorn read out the final sum collected. It’s especially powerful because Bjorn has given his all to this cause, and last night was the fruition of months and years of communicating and hard work in the public eye.
The marathon was a blast, with entertainers and personalities taking the stage to liven things up throughout the day – if you haven’t seen it yourself, check it out below, and let us know who your favourite appearances were in the comments below.
Lovin Malta recently joined Bjorn, Maria and the ALS team behind the scenes to see what it’s really like living with ALS – watch the eye-opening documentary below:
A Little Smile | A Lovin Malta Documentary
"Life surprises you… you can do incredible things, even without moving a single muscle."At the age of 28, Bjorn Formosa was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a life-changing event that saw him become the face of ALS activism. What started as a spur-of-the-moment ice bucket challenge has seen Bjorn go on to raise enough money to fund the construction of Dar Bjorn, aimed at providing the necessary assistance to persons living with neurological illnesses.His focus has now shifted to the completion of Dar Bjorn 2 – a larger, state-of-the-art facility.In this new documentary, we're pulling back the curtain on these efforts, and taking a look at Bjorn's day-to-day life, his struggles, and his incredible achievements.This is his story. #ALittleSmileBOV Mobile Pay: 79096249SMS: 5061 8936 – €6.99Online: https://efr.alsmalta.org/lovin-malta-for-dar-bjorn
